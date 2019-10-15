



– A 14-year-old boy was tackled to the ground by fellow students after bringing a small, unloaded handgun to La Habra High School Tuesday, briefly forcing the campus into a lockdown, authorities said.

At approximately 9:35 a.m., La Habra police responded to the school after a freshman produced a small handgun during a metal shop class.

Students in the class told CBS2 the boy was showing off the gun in class and then pointed it at them, prompting several of them to wrestle him to the ground and seize it away.

“I pick it up and I see that it’s a gun, and it has like a white handle,” student Dominic Carrillo said. “It’s kind of small, so I was just like, ‘oh.’ So I jump up and I run, and I go to the desk and I put it down. And the teacher just didn’t know what to do.”

Police said the suspect was either showing off the handgun or attempting to sell it.

“As far as we know at this point the gun was unloaded,” La Habra police Lt. Brian Miller said. “Also, there was some type of a struggle between a couple students to get the gun away from this particular student.”

The boy, who was not named, was taken into custody. The school lockdown was lifted just after 10 a.m.

It’s unclear at this time who owned the gun.