SYLMAR (CBSLA) — Arson investigators confirmed Monday that the deadly and destructive Saddle Ridge Fire started under a high-voltage transmission tower.

While they now know the location of where the fire started, they are still determining how exactly it started.

The nearly 8,000-acre fire exploded Thursday night fueled by powerful Santa Ana winds.

The fire jumped from Sylmar to Porter Ranch, and then to Granada Hills in a matter of hours, burning homes along the way.

According to L.A. Fire Dept. Captain Erik Scott, about 20 structures were destroyed by the fire, and another 58 were damaged.

As of Monday evening, the fire was 43% contained.

The fire disrupted the lives of families in Granada Hills and Porter Ranch. Some residents were spending their time trying to salvage what they can, and spend their nights camping by their belongings to protect what they have left.

Crews in the air and on the ground worked Monday to contain the fire.

Most schools in the fire zone reopened Monday, including Castlebay Lane Charter.

Many students could be seen wearing masks, while some parents avoided sending their children back to school altogether.

“I saw on Facebook that the school was not cleaned as much as they said it was,” said Stacey Hachey whose daughter attends the school.

Hachey said her daughter got a headache at school and other children complained of feeling nauseous.

Dee Ann Abernathy kept her daughters home from school. She said the school just wasn’t clean enough.

“According to the other parents at school who have been in the classrooms and have shared pictures, it definitely is not [clean]. There’s black soot everywhere,” she told CBSLA’s Greg Mills.

School employees said it had been cleaned and told parents it would be cleaned again Monday night.

The cause of the Saddle Ridge Fire remained undetermined as of Monday evening.