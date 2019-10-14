OAK PARK (CBSLA) – The mother of middle school student in the Oak Park community of Ventura County was arrested last week on allegations she provided alcohol and drugs to local high schoolers and may have engaged in sexual activity with them.

In a letter sent out to parents on Oct. 10, the superintendent of the Oak Park Unified School District confirmed that a mother of a student at Medea Creek Middle School had been arrested on suspicion of providing drugs and alcohol in her apartment to at least two boys who attend Oak Park High School. She also may have engaged in sexual activity with them, the district said.

The woman was taken into custody Oct. 9 by Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies, district Superintendent Dr. Tony Knight disclosed.

CBS2 has reached out to the sheriff’s department for details. The woman’s name was not immediately provided.

At least two Oak Park High students are believed to have been involved, Knight said.

District officials were initially tipped off to the mother’s actions via the district’s anonymous “Report It” tool.

“This is an incredibly disturbing and tragic situation,” Knight wrote in his email. “We want to thank the people who used the Report It tool to alert us to this as well as the Oak Park High School students who reported the rumor to administrators. We cannot overemphasize the importance of speaking up when you hear or see something that is suspicious. Our instincts as parents and educators are very often right.”