LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Most government offices and services were closed Monday to observe Indigenous Peoples Day, which replaced Columbus Day in Los Angeles.
Government offices, libraries and most banks closed Monday. There will also be no mail delivery. The one exception is Pasadena, where the main library will be open.
Los Angeles marked the holiday with a celebration in downtown Sunday night, where native Americans danced and played music at City Hall.
Today we celebrate our 2nd annual #indigenous People’s Day in Los Angeles! May we never forget the sacrifices and contributions made by our ancestors, and may the spirits guide us on a restorative path to our collective future. #tongva pic.twitter.com/K1eiP9XiMp
— Mitch O'Farrell (@MitchOFarrell) October 14, 2019
Columbus Day, which was replaced by Indigenous Peoples Day in Los Angeles in 2017, is a federal holiday.
