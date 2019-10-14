CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Most government offices and services were closed Monday to observe Indigenous Peoples Day, which replaced Columbus Day in Los Angeles.

Government offices, libraries and most banks closed Monday. There will also be no mail delivery. The one exception is Pasadena, where the main library will be open.

Los Angeles marked the holiday with a celebration in downtown Sunday night, where native Americans danced and played music at City Hall.

Columbus Day, which was replaced by Indigenous Peoples Day in Los Angeles in 2017, is a federal holiday.

