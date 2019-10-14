



— Police say a passenger in an Uber who had been fighting with another passenger jumped the freeway divider was killed in a crash involving the California Highway Patrol officer that was responding to the fight.

The crash happened at 3:40 a.m. on the eastbound 101 Freeway, just west of Ventura Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A CHP officer was dispatched at 3:26 a.m. to a call of an Uber driver on the westbound 101 Freeway in distress. The driver had reported the two passengers in the Uber were fighting with each other in the back of the vehicle.

The Uber, a black Honda, had stopped in the fast lane of the 101 Freeway, and CHP units on the westbound side ran a traffic break, while others going eastbound were going to turn around to assist. A CHP patrol vehicle going eastbound was just west of White Oak when it collided with a pedestrian, who turned out to be one of the passengers from the Uber in distress, authorities said.

Investigators say the passenger had jumped the concrete wall dividing the two sides and was running across the eastbound lanes.

A Sigalert was issued for all lanes for an unknown duration. Eastbound traffic was diverted off the freeway at White Oak, and traffic just east of the fatal crash, but west of White Oak, was forced to stop until they could be turned around and directed the wrongway down the White Oak onramp.

CHP reported that the eastbound lanes were expected to remain shut down through 11 a.m.