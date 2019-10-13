NEWHALL PASS (CBSLA) — The cooler weather Sunday was assisting firefighters in battling the Saddle Ridge and Sandalwood fires in the Southland.

The 1.5-square-mile Sandalwood fire in Riverside County was said to be 77 percent contained at last word.

Earlier in the day, authorities reported that a second body had been located at a mobile home park where 74 structures were destroyed, according to the Associated Press. At last word, the fire had scorched 1,011 acres.

Elsewhere, in the Newhall Pass, the Saddle Ridge fire continued to burn, and has burned also 8,000 acres.

In total, 21 buildings have been destroyed, with 11 others burned. The fire was said to be 33 percent contained. All evacuation orders have been lifted.

As of Sunday, the Saddle Ridge fire, however, was still burning. Residents in the area say they are thankful because they know it could have been worse.

“There is a shooting range right next door, Oak Shooting Ridge,” said one resident. “If that goes up, there’s a lot of … there’s guns there … and we don’t want that. We want the fire to stop.”