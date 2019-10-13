FIRE WATCH:Sandalwood Fire In Riverside Co. 77% Contained; Saddle Ridge Fire In San Fernando Valley 41% Contained
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles City park ranger who was working during the Saddle Ridge fire has died.

Capt. Albert Torres was patrolling the San Fernando city parks affected by the fire on Friday. Later, Torres said he wasn’t feeling well and collapsed.

He was taken to the hospital and died of a heart attack early Saturday morning.

LA Park Ranger Chief Joe Losorelli says it is unclear if Torres’ death is connected to the fires.

Torres had been with the LA City Park Rangers for about 40 years.

