



— The 2019 wildfire season had been relatively quiet in Southern California until a strong Santa Ana wind event hit the area Oct. 9 sparking a number of brush fires that grew as wind gusts increased and relative humidity decreased.

The red flag warning, originally set to expire Friday evening, was extended through 6 p.m. Saturday for mountains in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, as well as the Ventura, San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys.

As of Saturday morning, the Saddle Ridge fire was the largest fire burning more than 7,500 acres in the Sylmar, Granda Hills and Porter Ranch area and was 13% contained with mandatory evacuations still in place.

Evacuations were also in place for residents in the Calimesa area as the Sandalwood fire — which was at 823 acres and 10% contained — continued to burn.

Keep an eye here for the latest on this week’s wildfires.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY:

VENTURA COUNTY:

RIVERSIDE COUNTY: