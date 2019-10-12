



The South Coast AQMD says its sensors are showing elevated particulate matter concentrations throughout the entire San Fernando Valley, areas west of central LA, and coastal areas west of the 110-Freeway.

The agency’s monitors in Reseda, North Hollywood, and Pacoima are also showing elevated concentrations, resulting in an “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” advisory.

Advisories have been discontinued for the Sandalwood, Reche, and Wolf fires blazing in Riverside County.

South Coast AQMD says that if the fire continues to generate smoke on Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning, it could impact portions of the San Fernando Valley and possibly the Pasadena area, leading to unhealthy air quality.

People with existing health issues like asthma or heart disease are most vulnerable to the increase of smoke and ash in the air, but it can also affect those with no preexisting conditions, said Dr. Kirsten Mewaldt of Dignity Health Northridge.

“I think everyone is probably feeling a little off,” Mewaldt said. “I know my lungs feel tight just breathing in the air that we have. But for someone who has a history of asthma, COPD, heart disease, they should just pay very close attention to their symptoms.”