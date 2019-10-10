Comments
LANCASTER (CBSLA) – US Marshals shot and killed a suspect in a residential neighborhood in Lancaster Thursday morning.
The shooting occurred in the area of 10th Street West and Holguin Street at around 9:15 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
The suspect was taken to a hospital, where he died. His name was not released.
There was no word of any injuries to US Marshals.
Video from the scene appeared to show the windshield of an SUV riddled with bullet holes.
The circumstances of the shooting were not disclosed. Sheriff’s detectives were assisting in the investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.