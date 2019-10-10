



– Nearly 13,000 Southern California Edison customers were without power Thursday after the utility implemented precautionary power shutoffs due to powerful winds.

Approximately 4,700 customers in Los Angeles County communities including Palmdale, Santa Clarita and unincorporated areas of Agua Dulce, Acton, Fern Ann Falls, Twin Lakes, Deer Lake Highlands, Chatsworth Lake Manor and Santa Susana Knolls were affected.

The shutoff also affected customers in Ventura, Kern and San Bernardino counties, according to the Edison website.

There was at least one report of downed power lines in Chatsworth due to the winds.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station tweeted out a photo of a downed tree at Magic Mountain Parkway and McBean just off the 5 Freeway.

Advisory: Downed tree at Magic Mountain Parkway and McBean. pic.twitter.com/NjOe3Zcyp1 — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) October 10, 2019

In a tweet Thursday morning, the Los Angeles Department of Water & Power said the utility had no plans to perform safety shutoffs similar to Edison’s.

A red flag warning for the region was extended into Friday evening.