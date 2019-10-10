LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Arson investigators need help to identify a man they believe intentionally set a fire at a Los Angeles Unified School District maintenance building, causing millions of dollars in damage.

The fire happened last Thursday at about 2 p.m. at an LAUSD maintenance building at the intersection of San Pedro Street and Pico Boulevard.

No one was injured in the fire, but it caused an estimated $3 million in property damage. Los Angeles Fire arson investigators determined the blaze had been intentionally set.

The Los Angeles Fire Department released video Wednesday of a man suspected of setting the fire. The video shows a man in sunglasses, a baseball cap, brown jacket, green shirt, jeans and white shoes walking through an alley onto Pico carrying a box full of cloth or clothes. He’s later seen walking across Pico, toward San Pedro Street.

Anyone with information about who the man is, or may have information or more video about the fire or the suspect, can contact LAFD arson investigators at (213) 893-9800 or email lafdarson@lacity.org. Callers can also contact the Los Angeles School Department at (213) 625-6631 or email communityrelations@laspd.com.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).