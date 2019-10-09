



– A 21-year-old woman surrendered a newborn infant to a fire station in the Central Los Angeles neighborhood of Pico-Union Tuesday night.

Just after 7:30 p.m., the woman brought her baby to Los Angeles Fire Department Station 13, located at 2401 Pico Blvd.

The newborn was just 2-hours-old when surrendered, the fire department said. The baby was in good health and was taken to a hospital.

“We’re happy that this child is going to have another opportunity, and perhaps a loving family will adopt this child in the future,” LAFD Firefighter David Ortiz told CBS2 Wednesday.

Under California’s Safely Surrendered Baby Law, a newborn can be brought to hospitals or fire stations within 72 hours of birth with no questions asked.

The law went into effect in 2001. Between January 1, 2001, and December 31, 2017, a total of 931 newborns have been surrendered under the law.

