



– Nearly 50,000 Southern California Edison customers could lose power starting Wednesday as an extreme wind event is headed for the Southland.

Edison warned its 49,024 customers across Los Angeles County and another 120,000 across the region could face power outages similar to those affecting residents in Northern and Central California after PG&E shut off power to 500,000 customers in what’s being called the largest planned power shutoff ever in California.

The following is a partial list of communities in Southern California that were under consideration for a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) by Edison (click here for full list):

Los Angeles County (approximately 49,024 customers):

Altadena

Lancaster

Palmdale

La Canada Flintridge 1, La Canada Flintridge 2, La Canada Flintridge 3, La Canada Flintridge 4

La Crescenta/Montrose

Malibu

Chatsworth

San Fernando

Santa Clarita

Sun Village

Orange County ( approximately 7,250 customers):

Rancho Santa Margarita

Orange

Riverside County (approximately 22,325 customers):

Banning

Beaumont

Calimesa

Hemet

San Jacinto

Menifee

Moreno Valley

Perris

Riverside

San Bernardino County (approximately 41,280 customers):

Big Bear

Calimesa

Fontana

Hesperia

Highland

Rancho Cucamonga

Rialto

San Bernardino

Upland

Yucaipa

Ventura County (approximately 20,449 customers):

Fillmore**

Camarillo

Moorpark

Simi Valley

Santa Rosa Valley

Ventura

Click here for a full list of potential communities under consideration for PSPS.