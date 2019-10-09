LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Nearly 50,000 Southern California Edison customers could lose power starting Wednesday as an extreme wind event is headed for the Southland.
Edison warned its 49,024 customers across Los Angeles County and another 120,000 across the region could face power outages similar to those affecting residents in Northern and Central California after PG&E shut off power to 500,000 customers in what’s being called the largest planned power shutoff ever in California.
The following is a partial list of communities in Southern California that were under consideration for a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) by Edison (click here for full list):
Los Angeles County (approximately 49,024 customers):
Altadena
Lancaster
Palmdale
La Canada Flintridge 1, La Canada Flintridge 2, La Canada Flintridge 3, La Canada Flintridge 4
La Crescenta/Montrose
Malibu
Chatsworth
San Fernando
Santa Clarita
Sun Village
Orange County ( approximately 7,250 customers):
Rancho Santa Margarita
Orange
Riverside County (approximately 22,325 customers):
Banning
Beaumont
Calimesa
Hemet
San Jacinto
Menifee
Moreno Valley
Perris
Riverside
San Bernardino County (approximately 41,280 customers):
Big Bear
Calimesa
Fontana
Hesperia
Highland
Rancho Cucamonga
Rialto
San Bernardino
Upland
Yucaipa
Ventura County (approximately 20,449 customers):
Fillmore**
Camarillo
Moorpark
Simi Valley
Santa Rosa Valley
Ventura
Click here for a full list of potential communities under consideration for PSPS.
You must log in to post a comment.