PICO RIVERA (CBSLA) — Mikey the cat made the mistake of a lifetime when he climbed a nearly 100-foot tall palm tree in Pico Rivera two weeks ago.

The orange tabby was stuck in the fronds of the tree on Rosemead Boulevard for nearly two weeks after local agencies — the fire department, sheriff’s department and animal control — could not find a ladder tall enough to reach the top of the tree.

But on Monday night, Mikey’s ordeal finally came to an end after a crane operator, hired by PETA and Miles Burkart from the city’s special mobile animal rescue team, attempted to pluck the feline from the tree. Mikey jumped out of the tree and landed on a series of nets placed below the tree to break his fall before running off.

Mikey’s owner later found the scared cat and was able to bring him back home for some much needed love and care.

“This exhausted little indoor cat slipped out by accident and endured a terrifying experience, which thankfully ended with his safe return to his loving guardian,” says PETA Senior Director of Cruelty Casework Stephanie Bell. “PETA urges everyone always to keep an eye out for animals in need and never to leave them to fend for themselves.”

PETA covered the $4,000 cost of the crane and the licensed operator to rescue the cat.