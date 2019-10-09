



— Jared Leto has lost his head.

While some might agree he has lost control, the actor means he lost the head he carried with him on the red carpet at the Met Gala earlier this year.

The $11,000 accessory head was a collaboration with Gucci for Leto’s Met Gala costume in February. The head resembled his own, and he delighted in taking pictures with it on the red carpet.

However, the actor told GQ Magazine he hasn’t seen it in months and that it may have been stolen.

In the interview, Leto joked that if the head turns up, “bring it in to your nearest Gucci store in exchange for a pair of dirty sneakers.”