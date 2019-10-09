CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Jared Leto has lost his head.

While some might agree he has lost control, the actor means he lost the head he carried with him on the red carpet at the Met Gala earlier this year.

US actor Jared Leto arrives for the 2019 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019, in New York. – The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Arts Costume Institute. The Gala’s 2019 theme is Camp: Notes on Fashion” inspired by Susan Sontag’s 1964 essay “Notes on Camp”. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)

The $11,000 accessory head was a collaboration with Gucci for Leto’s Met Gala costume in February. The head resembled his own, and he delighted in taking pictures with it on the red carpet.

However, the actor told GQ Magazine he hasn’t seen it in months and that it may have been stolen.

In the interview, Leto joked that if the head turns up, “bring it in to your nearest Gucci store in exchange for a pair of dirty sneakers.”

