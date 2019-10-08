CAMARILLO (CBSLA) – A pilot was killed Tuesday after a small plane crashed and caught fire near the Camarillo airport, officials said.

The crash was reported around 12:30 p.m. near Las Posas and Pleasant Valley Road, according to Ventura County Fire officials.

The aircraft’s single occupant was killed in the crash.

Authorities say the plane was initially on fire following the crash.

#ValleyInc Update: Small single engine aircraft crashed, initially on fire. Now extinguished. The single occupant did not survive their injuries. @VCFD @camarillovcso pic.twitter.com/jhwGQjvBcJ — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) October 8, 2019

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.