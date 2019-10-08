Comments
FONTANA (CBSLA) – Four years after being separated, a Northern California man was reunited with lost dog in Fontana Monday morning.
The Riverside County Department of Animal Services reports that the Grass Valley man drove down to Fontana to be reunited with Kimber, his 8-year-old German shepherd.
Kimber was recently found a good Samaritan in Fontana. The reunion was captured on video.
It’s unclear how Kimber went missing or made its way down all the way down to Fontana.
