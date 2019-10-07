Comments
SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – A woman is in critical condition after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Santa Ana Sunday night while walking with her husband.
The woman was struck by a vehicle in the 2500 block of North Fairview Street just after 8:30 p.m., Santa Ana police said.
She was rushed to the University of California Irvine Medical Center with head trauma. Her name was not released.
The driver of the vehicle fled the scene. There was no description of the suspect or the vehicle. Investigators are searching for any nearby surveillance video.
The exact circumstances of the hit-and-run were not immediately disclosed.
