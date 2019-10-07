LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police have arrested a suspect they say sexually assaulted passengers while posing as a driver and offering rides outside a West Hollywood nightclub.

LAPD officials would not state exactly where the passengers were picked up but said the location was in the 8000 block of Sunset Boulevard.

Investigators are asking the public to take a look at the mugshot of 48-year-old Dayvid Sherman, who they claim posed as a driver-for-hire and approached women leaving a nightclub alone.

In two cases, once in October 2018, another in September 2019, police say he drove into L.A. and after the drunk passenger lost consciousness during the ride, the suspect assaulted them.

“He was targeting individuals coming out of nightclubs, possibly intoxicated, advised them, ‘Hey, I would take you home at a cheaper rate,'” said LAPD Officer Mike Lopez.

In both incidents, police say the suspect was providing transportation services in a large Black SUV.

“These victims wake up realizing they were just sexually assaulted so it’s kind of dangerous for them — a scary situation,” Lopez said.

LAPD officials say there could be more victims. They’re asking anyone who thinks they might have come into contact with Sherman and anyone who believes they may been victimized to come forward.

Police are also urging the public to use legitimate companies rather than unofficial rides and drivers when in need of transportation.

Sherman is described as a 48-year-old black male with black hair, brown eyes and standing at 6 feet 2 inches tall.

He was arrested for felony rape of an intoxicated person. Bail was set at $200,000.

Anyone with additional information regarding Sherman or any additional victims are asked to call Southwest Area Detective Javier Orijel, at (323) 290-2976. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or online via LAPDOnline.org.