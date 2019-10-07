



– The Los Angeles Dodgers are hoping to close out their National League Division Series against the Washington Nationals Monday night.

Lefty Rich Hill will pitching Game 4 in D.C. for the fourth time since June 20, when Hill was placed on the injured list because of a left forearm

strain, one day after leaving a start against the San Francisco Giants after one inning.

The 39-year-old Hill was 4-1 with a 2.45 ERA in 13 starts in the regular season. He faced Washington once, allowing three runs in five innings

in a 6-0 loss May 9 he was the losing pitcher.

Justin Turner’s three-run homer in Game 3 capped a startling and record-setting rally in the sixth as the Dodgers rallied to beat Washington 10-4 to grab a 2-1 lead in their best-of-five NLDS.

Right-hander Max Scherzer is the scheduled starter for the Nationals for Game 4, which is scheduled to start at 3:40 p.m. PDT.