



– Legendary director Martin Scorsese created quite the social media stir over the weekend when he admitted he’s not a fan of comic book movies, comparing them to theme parks.

In an interview which appeared in Empire magazine’s latest issue, Scorsese said Marvel movies are “not cinema” and he simply doesn’t watch them.

“Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks,” Scorsese said, according to the Guardian. “It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.”

The 76-year-old Scorsese, who has directed classics including “Raging Bull,” “Goodfellas,” “Taxi Driver” and “The Departed,” received quite a response, including from actor Samuel L. Jackson, who has starred in several “Avengers” films.

“That’s like saying Bugs Bunny ain’t funny,” Jackson told Variety at a red carpet event Saturday. “Films are films. Everybody doesn’t like his stuff either. We happen to, but everybody doesn’t. There are a lot of Italian-Americans who don’t think he should be making films about them like that. Everybody’s got an opinion. It’s OK. It ain’t gonna stop nobody from making movies.”

“Guardians of the Galaxy” star Karen Gillan also spoke out, telling The Hollywood Reporter Saturday that “I would absolutely say that Marvel movies are cinema.”

GOTG director James Gunn piped in as well.

“Martin Scorsese is one of my 5 favorite living filmmakers,” he tweeted. “I was outraged when people picketed The Last Temptation of Christ without having seen the film. I’m saddened that he’s now judging my films in the same way.”

The public doesn’t seem to agree with Scorsese’s sentiments either. “Joker,” Warner Bros. latest offering from the Batman franchise, made a staggering $93 million nationwide over the weekend. It’s the highest grossing opening weekend for an October movie ever.

Scorsese’s much awaited 3 ½ hour epic “The Irishman” — starring Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci and Al Pacino — hits select theaters Nov. 1, and then Netflix on Nov. 27.