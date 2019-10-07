



— Two Fullerton women face charges after allegedly rampaging through a Costa Mesa restaurant in front of employees and diners.

Passion Shenay Coleman, 27, and Laglennda Damona Carr, 24, both of Fullerton were arrested Saturday at about 1:30 p.m. while trying to drive away from Maggiano’s Little Italy, 3333 Bristol St., Costa Mesa police officials said.

Coleman, a former employee of the restaurant, took a bat to a television, table settings and plates, police said. The outburst caused thousands of dollars in damage, forced diners to leave and staff to cancel evening reservations. Carr was also reported to be with Coleman, yelling and being disruptive, according to police.

It was not even Coleman’s first visit to the restaurant that day. Police say she showed up at about 11:40 a.m., not long after the restaurant had opened, and made criminal threats before throwing a plate at an employee. She ran off after that incident, which was reported to police. Officers responded to the restaurant and searched for her, but did not find her at that time.

Coleman was found to have cuts on her hands and was treated at a hospital for her wounds. After she was released from the hospital, Coleman was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats, felony vandalism, burglary, felony conspiracy to commit crimes, and a misdemeanor warrant for a suspended license. She remains in jail on $500,000 bail and is scheduled to make her first court appearance Monday.

Carr was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, making criminal threats, felony vandalism, burglary, and felony conspiracy to commit crimes. She remains in custody on $25,000 bail and is scheduled to make her first court appearance Tuesday.