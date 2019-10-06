CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
SAN FRANCISCO (AP)  — The Lakers took a special delight in breaking in the new home of the Golden State Warriors Saturday evening.

The Lakers beat the Warriors 123-101 in the Warriors’ new home — Chase Center.

It was the Lakers who did most of the chasing and fans say this could be a portent of things to come. Fans were especially delighted by the tandem of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, as dynamic a duo that exists in the NBA.

Fans, celebrities took to Twitter to express their glee. The fans in particular were feeling themselves after the win. And so, too, were some of the players.

