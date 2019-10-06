SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Lakers took a special delight in breaking in the new home of the Golden State Warriors Saturday evening.

The Lakers beat the Warriors 123-101 in the Warriors’ new home — Chase Center.

It was the Lakers who did most of the chasing and fans say this could be a portent of things to come. Fans were especially delighted by the tandem of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, as dynamic a duo that exists in the NBA.

Fans, celebrities took to Twitter to express their glee. The fans in particular were feeling themselves after the win. And so, too, were some of the players.

Anthony Davis reacts to big performance in Lakers preseason debut. pic.twitter.com/lQwd0y5NRN — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 6, 2019

LeBron James reflects on his return to the court in the Lakers’ preseason opener. pic.twitter.com/aDVM3woV4D — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 6, 2019

LeBron James and Anthony Davis at The Lakers Game. #Lakers pic.twitter.com/h49fdeJrhl — Cameron Grant (@hicoolercam101) October 6, 2019

Magic Johnson watching AD and LeBron in the first quarter #Lakers pic.twitter.com/j7wSutBioY — Heel Turn Haden (@_TheSonOfMars_) October 6, 2019

If there’s one player in the Lakers’ roster who can achieve that, it’s LeBron James. 💪👑#Lakeshow #Lakers pic.twitter.com/qRUucp7YiM — LakeShow (@LakeShowCP) October 6, 2019

This will be a fun year man #Lakers #LakeShow https://t.co/FbBPMeGgQg — M a s s i m o (@extreme8) October 6, 2019

Only the first preseason game but I like Coach Vogel so far. Also what he’s been preaching since day 1 of training camp. He is not here to be your friend. He is here to make the #Lakers the best team they can be. Looking forward to seeing more. #LakeShow — LakeShowScoop (@LakeShowScoop) October 6, 2019

#Lakers about to silence the haters this season — ᏢᏞᎪNᎬᎢ ᏞᎪKᎬᎡᏚ (@Lkrs4Life702) October 6, 2019

AD don’t give a damn if it’s preseason. He’s letting you know he’s here! #Lakers — Scott O'Gallagher (@ScottOGallagher) October 6, 2019

Anthony Davis is everywhere… THIS.. WILL.. BE.. FUN! #Lakers — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) October 6, 2019

I might tear up!!!!! This is real basketball!!!!! #Lakers — Bron & The Brow 👑〰️ (@LakersSource) October 6, 2019

#Lakers looked really good tonight. Lebron facilitated a ton, Anthony Davis looked like the best player on earth. Doesn’t mean much, but damn.. AD is ridiculous — Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) October 6, 2019

Anthony Davis dominating,

Rondo hitting 3s,

Avery Bradley lockdown D,

Dwight Howard & Lebron kissing Lakeshow is officially back baby!!#lakers #LakersNation #NBA pic.twitter.com/UzEuAaZ6kc — ਸਿਮਰਤ (@malharii) October 6, 2019