Comments
PASASENA (CBSLA) — Authorities say one person has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Pasadena.
The crash happened early Sunday on Colorado Boulevard. It was there that authorities say a man in his 20s was killed.
The suspect vehicle had been described as a gray pickup truck. The driver allegedly drove west on Colorado Boulevard after striking the vehicle.
The identification of the victim has not yet been released.
No further details were immediately available.
You must log in to post a comment.