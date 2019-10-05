



— The street festival CicLAvia will celebrate UCLA’s centennial Sunday by taking over parts of Westlake, Chinatown, Little Tokyo, Boyle Heights, and downtown Los Angeles, where UCLA originally began as a teachers college.

CicLAvia closes streets to car traffic and opens them for people to walk, skate, bike, play, and explore parts of Los Angeles County. The “Heart of LA Celebrating UCLA100” event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The route will be bracketed by four “hubs” — at MacArthur Park, Civic Center, Chinatown and Mariachi Plaza. Each hub will have free water, first aid, bike repair, restrooms, and bike parking.

More than 1.6 million people have attended CicLAvia events since the first one was held in 2010, according to organizers.

Street closures will be in effect from 7 a.m. to approximately 6 p.m. with some streets near hubs closing as early as 6 a.m. Sunday.