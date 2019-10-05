



— Lancaster Sheriff’s Sgt. Steve Owen was gunned down three years ago today in the line of duty.

His former colleagues, family, friends and the community are taking part in a 24-hour vigil and salute to the fallen officer — allegedly killed by a burglar he was confronting.

CBS2/KCAL9 reporter Greg Mills attended part of the vigil and spoke to Owen’s family and former colleagues.

“As painful as it is, I am in deep gratitude amongst the pain. And. unfortunately. I don’t know that it’ll ever go away,” says Owen’s mom, Mildred.

Owen was gunned down execution-style allegedly by Trenton Lovell, a parolee with a long rap sheet.

The vigil was held at the spot where Owens lost his life — Avenue J-8 at 32nd Street.

Related Link: Thousands Attend Vigil Walk For Fallen Sgt. Steve Owen

“This is the third year since my husband was murdered and it never ceases to amaze me how much support we have from the community,” says Tania Owen, Steve’s widow and a retired Sheriff detective.

Sgt. Owen was remembered throughout the vigil as someone special — the Sheriff department called him “the Go-To Guy” and a role model.

Many in the community clearly felt the same way.

“He was a very good man, good officer,” says Bryanna Dyer, a friend.

“Just became part of the family when he was here,” says friend Betty Ford, clearly still grieving.

“It’s very emotional,” she says.

The vigil and special tribute to Owen started at midnight Friday and ends at midnight this evening.

Deputies donated their time to stand watch. A sacrifice but for someone they greatly respected and continue to miss.

“It doesn’t get any easier. We miss him every single day,” says Tania.

Mills also spoke to family friend Vickie Speed.

Her husband, Deputy Orneles, worked an 18-hour shift, slept for two hours, and then came to take part in the tribute.

“My husband actually was battling cancer and he sang at Sgt. Owen’s funeral. He believed he was one of the most incredible men he’d met in his life.” says Speed.

For 24 hours every October 5th the salute will go on. It’s one way Owen’s former colleagues and the community can continue to show their respects and appreciation.

“I’m just thankful that my son was able to serve the city of Lancaster,” says Mildred.