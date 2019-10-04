CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA)  — It would follow that a show business career that spanned six decades and stage, screen, TV and the recording studio would touch many people in the business and out.

But that Diahann Carroll’s career was ground-breaking and pioneering in so many ways, for so many reasons perhaps added to the number, and poignancy, of many of the tributes people shared about her upon learning of her death at 84.

As any “Dynasty” fan would appreciate, the show biz world, authors, activists, singers, stars and newcomers all said “Ciao, for now.”

Longtime friend, recording artist and music legend Dionne Warwick said in a statement, “My personal world has taken a downward spiral. Losing my dear friend and Mentor comes as a true hurt to my heart!!I know I’ll miss her as I’m certain all that knew her will. Rest In Peace my dear friend.”

