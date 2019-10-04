LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — It would follow that a show business career that spanned six decades and stage, screen, TV and the recording studio would touch many people in the business and out.

But that Diahann Carroll’s career was ground-breaking and pioneering in so many ways, for so many reasons perhaps added to the number, and poignancy, of many of the tributes people shared about her upon learning of her death at 84.

As any “Dynasty” fan would appreciate, the show biz world, authors, activists, singers, stars and newcomers all said “Ciao, for now.”

Longtime friend, recording artist and music legend Dionne Warwick said in a statement, “My personal world has taken a downward spiral. Losing my dear friend and Mentor comes as a true hurt to my heart!!I know I’ll miss her as I’m certain all that knew her will. Rest In Peace my dear friend.”

My dear, dear beautiful #DiahannCarroll passed away today . What a pioneer she was in the business….what an incredibly kind soul. We met in High School and continued our friendship for many, many years.

The memories and the tears are flowing 💔 pic.twitter.com/LewZEYLfYV — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) October 4, 2019

Rest In Peace Queen Diahann Caroll! Your work is done. The battle is over. You’ve earned your seat on the throne. Thank you for teaching me, walking with me, and showing me your grace, wisdom, artistry and charm. You will be missed 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/hUkuw5yYEe — David Alan Grier (@davidalangrier) October 4, 2019

First time I met Diahann, she’d just landed on the set of #LonesomeDove in ‘94. “How’s Malibu?” she asked. “I don’t live in Malibu, Miss Carroll,” I replied. She leaned in close: “Baby, I’ve seen your dailies. You will.” She was warm & regal & stunning. RIP #DiahannCarroll ❤️ https://t.co/POUobHDl47 — Eric McCormack (@EricMcCormack) October 4, 2019

Diahann Carroll was a maverick Queen. Some live in the world, some are sadly broken by it & some remake the landscape – she certainly did the latter. Farewell your Highness https://t.co/wMb0UWMl30 — Dominic Patten (@DeadlineDominic) October 4, 2019

My heart is broken after hearing about the legendary #diahanncarroll ‘s passing. I was honored to have her play my mother in the @lifetimetv movie #thecouragetolove Ms. Carroll paved the way for so many black… https://t.co/z1VzTmgtk4 — Vanessa Williams (@VWOfficial) October 4, 2019

I am thankful to have experienced you in my life, and so thankful for the beautiful afternoon we spent together last week. Rest in heavenly peace Aunt D. Kiss the family for me. #diahanncarroll — Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) October 4, 2019

Such Grace , Such humor , such class .It was an honor to get to be beside you 💔 RIP #DiahannCarroll You beautiful Soul pic.twitter.com/XZffFt3OlU — Cree Summer (@IAmCreeSummer) October 4, 2019

We are sad to say goodbye to a true icon, Diahann Carroll. The first African-American Tony winner in a leading role, winning for her performance in No Strings in 1962. #DiahannCarroll pic.twitter.com/C9VCzwuJmt — The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) October 4, 2019

An icon. A legend. A pioneer. #DiahannCarroll was the first black woman in history to star in her own TV series. ‘Julia’ debuted 51 years ago and it changed the lives of so many after her. True representation of elegance, we were not worthy. Rest In Peace Queen. pic.twitter.com/PvQjOM6IAp — xoNecole (@xonecole) October 4, 2019

Diahann Carroll walked this earth for 84 years and broke ground with every footstep. An icon. One of the all-time greats. She blazed trails through dense forests and elegantly left diamonds along the path for the rest of us to follow. Extraordinary life. Thank you, Ms. Carroll. pic.twitter.com/YXjh7d3LWU — Ava DuVernay (@ava) October 4, 2019

Happy to see that @JoyAnnReid sent that beautiful tweet about the passing of one of our QUEENS #DiahannCarroll. But I still want to know WHY (save that ONE perfect tweet) she has been SILENT (or silenced?) since 9/12. Do you wonder too, #BlackTwitter? — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) October 4, 2019

Saddened to hear of the passing of the great actress, #DiahannCarroll. I grew up a big fan of hers. When I met her later in life, I was so impressed with her intellect and sensitivity. I was so honored when she did my tv show. May she rest in power. pic.twitter.com/w7SSvBXYwG — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) October 4, 2019

Diahann Carroll was elegant, extraordinary. She made history for African American women on Broadway, on TV and with her Best Actress Oscar nomination for CLAUDINE. I loved her so much. She was a regal trailblazer. #DiahannCarroll — Bobby Rivers (@BobbyRiversTV) October 4, 2019

Many years ago, I had the privilege to work with the great #DiahannCarroll on an episode of SOUL FOOD that I co-wrote. Everybody in the cast & crew were well aware that we were in the presence of greatness. 😥 pic.twitter.com/FiRqtObxXm — Eric Haywood (@EricHaywood) October 4, 2019

#DiahannCarroll was a transformative force for freedom. She identified with Dr King in the civil rights movement with a simple kiss. She brought down ancient barriers & built bridges.She left the world better than she found it. We are in her debt. We miss her so much already. RIP pic.twitter.com/MwjRGcs6tq — Rev Jesse Jackson Sr (@RevJJackson) October 4, 2019

You marched with and for us,

Paving the way onscreen and off.

Thank you, Lady #DiahannCarroll. pic.twitter.com/9mGJ4WLnfu — The King Center (@TheKingCenter) October 4, 2019

RIP #diahanncarroll when Ms Carroll learned Hal Kanter, who created #Julia thought she was too glamorous for the part, she was determined to change his mind. She altered her hairstyle, mastered the pilot script, quickly convincing him that she was the right woman for the role! pic.twitter.com/iawby6n6dB — sheryl lee ralph (@thesherylralph) October 4, 2019

Our beloved “Julia,” or the amazing Miss #DiahannCarroll has gone on to glory. Rest in Power. — Donna Brazile (@donnabrazile) October 4, 2019

Diahann Carroll was a luminous, extraordinary, performer, and an even more beautiful human being. I’ll treasure memories of shared laughter, and of her incredible artistry. Farewell, beautiful Diahann.#diahanncarroll pic.twitter.com/IhC7PCs3JB — Mitzi Gaynor (@TheMitziGaynor) October 4, 2019

A true trailblazer R.I.P. #DiahannCarroll My grandfather was a big producer and Hollywood manager many decades ago. He always said, he gave Diahann Carroll her first job on network TV. She was an remarkable, classy Queen — Rain Pryor (@RainPryor) October 4, 2019

RIP #DiahannCarroll. When I was little, Julia felt very familiar to me – a smart, professional, black woman.

These were the ladies in my neighborhood – my friends' moms, my teachers.

She and Nichelle Nichols were the only ones.

I didn't realize that til I was older. — Lisa Ann Walter (@LisaAnnWalter) October 4, 2019

My heart is broken today 💔. R.I.P #DiahannCarroll 🙏🏽 — Lee Daniels Entertainment (@leedanielsent) October 4, 2019