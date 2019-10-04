Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Meet this week’s Pet2love: Eula!
She is a 5-year-old pit bull mix looking for a forever home.
She is known among her friends as a “squishy angel,” and Pasadena Humane Society staff and volunteers have fallen in love with her. She enjoys going for walks, but will gladly take lots of breaks for cuddle sessions.
If you’re interested in meeting or adopting Eula visit or call the Pasadena Humane Society at 626-792-7151 and ask for ID #A479008.
