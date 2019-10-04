CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Reality TV personality Ronnie Ortiz-Magro of “Jersey Shore” was arrested Friday on suspicion of kidnapping, police said.

Ortiz-Magro was reportedly taken into custody in connection with an alleged attack on his girlfriend in the Hollywood Hills area, TMZ reported.

Officers went to the 7200 block of Woodrow Wilson Drive at 2:40 a.m. in response to a report of a battery and took the man into custody, police said.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – MARCH 29: Television personality Ronnie Ortiz-Magro arrives at the “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” Premiere Party at Hyde Sunset Kitchen + Cocktails on March 29, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV)

A TMZ report said the incident involved Ortiz-Magro allegedly “striking Jen Harley, chasing her with a knife and, eventually, forcing cops to tase him.”

Ortiz-Magro was booked on suspicion of kidnapping, according to LAPD. His bail was set at $100,000.

