



— One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Pacoima Friday morning that was so violent it appeared to have split the car and then set it on fire.

Just before 2 a.m., a driver lost control at the intersection of Glenoaks and Van Nuys boulevards and careened into a power pole.

The driver died at the scene. The person was not identified.

A witness told CBS2 that smoke was coming from the car immediately after the crash and then it may have caught fire. Los Angeles Fire Department crews were called out to extinguish the blaze.

Glenoaks Boulevard was shut down in both directions as of 5 a.m.

Los Angeles Police Department investigators were sorting through the mangled wreckage to try and determine what exactly caused the driver to lose control. It’s unclear if speed, alcohol or drugs were factors. L.A. Department of Water and Power crews were on scene as well to examine the power pole.