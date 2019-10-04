LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Comedian and actor Andy Dick has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor sexual battery charge involving a rideshare driver.
Dick, 53, is accused of groping a rideshare driver in West Hollywood on April 12, 2018.
A November 4 pretrial hearing has been scheduled. If convicted, he faces up to 180 days in county jail.
This isn’t the first time Dick has run afoul of the law.
He has been arrested and sued over several groping accusations, including a 2010 incident involving a bouncer and patron at a West Virginia bar. Criminal charges were dismissed after he completed a pretrial diversion program.
Dick has appeared in numerous TV shows and in film comedies such as “Old School” and “Road Trip.”
