LAKE ELSINORE (CBSLA) — Two people were injured after a tow plane flipped onto its roof Friday afternoon at an airport in Lake Elsinore.
Fire officials said the accident happened at 12:07 p.m. when a single-engine plane flipped after landing at Skylark Airport. Two people sustained minor injuries.
It was not immediately clear what caused the plane to flip while taxiing.
Firefighters were on the scene for hours to stop a fuel leak from the aircraft.
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were said to be investigating the incident.
