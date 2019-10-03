AGOURA HILLS (CBSLA) — A worker who was picking up traffic cones was hurt Thursday when two cars crashed in Agoura Hills.

Officials described it as a “major accident.”

The extent of the injuries of the worker and the drivers of the two vehicles was not disclosed. But authorities did disclose that two helicopters were dispatched to the scene to airlift at least two patients to two area hospitals.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

No word on when the road is expected to reopen. Officials announced that Kanan Dume was open just before 6 p.m.