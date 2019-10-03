LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — The WNBA is looking into an obscenity-laced speech that reportedly included racial epithets made by Los Angeles general manager Penny Toler in the locker room after the Sparks lost Game 2 of the WNBA semifinals.

In an ESPN interview Thursday, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said “we understand the heat of the moment and that the Sparks lost in the semifinals, but we don’t condone that kind of language and will be reviewing it over the next few days.”

Citing anonymous player quotes, ESPN reported that the Sparks general manager went into the locker room after the 26-point loss on Sept. 19 and used the offensive language. In the story, Toler didn’t dispute using the language, but said she didn’t direct it at players.

The Sparks decline a Los Angeles Times request for comment, but according to ESPN, Toler – who is African American – acknowledged using racial epithets but denied those comments were directed at any of the Sparks’ players.

Los Angeles finished the season with the third-best record in the league but ended up being swept in the best-of-five series, where star Candace Parker – who missed extended time due to injuries – only played 11 minutes in the elimination game.

Coach Derek Fisher benched his entire starting five for the entire fourth quarter with his team down double digits. It was Fisher’s first year as a coach in the WNBA.

