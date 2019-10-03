LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Dodgers have announced that Walker Buehler will start Game 1 Thursday to open the National League Division Series.

The Dodgers will face off against the Wild Card game-winning Washington Nationals who came from behind Tuesday in a heart-pounder to stun the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Nationals, meanwhile, announced that crafty-lefty Patrick Corbin will start for Washington.

Thursday’s game starts at 5:37 p.m. at Dodger Stadium. Los Angeles Dodgers, who won their seventh consecutive NL West title, will also play host Game 2 on Friday at 6:37 p.m.

The best-of-five series shifts to Washington for Game 3 on Sunday and Game 4 on Monday, if necessary. A potential Game 5 would be held at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday, Oct. 9.

The Dodgers, who had the best W-L record in the National League, won home field advantage for the post season. Should they play the Astros in the World Series, home field would switch to Houston because the Astros won one more game than LA during the regular season.

In honor of his MVP-caliber season, the Dodgers will give away a Cody Bellinger bobblehead at Thursday’s game, marking the club’s first-ever postseason bobblehead. The special edition bobblehead depicts Bellinger in his home run trot and will be available in both his home white uniform and road grays. The first 40,000 fans in attendance will receive either the white or gray version depending on what is available at their point of entry.

The team also announced today tha for the NLDS, auto gates will open two and a half hours prior to the game, and stadium gates will open two hours before the game. Fans are encouraged to arrive early, while also urged to purchase parking in advance, carpool or ride with Uber, the preferred ride of the Dodgers. The Dodger Stadium Express will continue to operate during the postseason from both Union Station and the South Bay, with service starting two hours before the game and free for everyone with a game ticket.

After setting a single-season franchise attendance record this year, the Dodgers will honor longtime season ticket members with ceremonial first pitches during the NLDS. Lorraine Bradley, whose family – including her late father former Los Angeles mayor Tom Bradley – has held season tickets since 1958, will throw tomorrow’s ceremonial first pitch. Friday’s honors will go to Chuck Berney, who is celebrating his 50th anniversary as a Dodger season ticket member.

The entire NLDS will be televised exclusively on TBS.

All Dodger postseason games can be heard on AM 570 LA Sports and in Spanish on Univision 1020 KTNQ. Dodger coverage starts 90 minutes before each game on Dodger Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, where the team will stream Dodger Insider followed by SportsNet LA’s Leadoff LA and Access SportsNet: Dodgers. Fans should also continue to follow @Dodgers on social media all postseason for behind-the-scenes access and the latest news and information.

HOW THEY MATCH UP:

In 2019, both Buehler and Corbin dominated.

Corbin: 14-7, 3.25 ERA and 238 Ks

Buehler: 14-4, 3.26 ERA and 215 Ks

Corbin is making his first-ever postseason start. On May 9, he held the Dodgers scoreless for seven innings. In 21 lifetime appearances (19 starts) against LA, Corbin has a 3.36 ERA.

Buehler, in two starts against the Nationals this year, went 0-1 for a 2.97 ERA. In his last postseason start, Walker held the Red Sox scoreless for seven innings in Game 3.