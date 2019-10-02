Comments
LOS ANGELES RAMS over SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS over DENVER BRONCOS
CHICAGO BEARS over OAKLAND RAIDERS
CLEVELAND BROWNS over SAN FRANCISCO 49ers
We asked CBSLA Sports Director Jim Hill for his predictions for four of the biggest NFL games in week 5. Here’s the breakdown:
LOS ANGELES RAMS over SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
“Rams are gonna use the quick turnaround to bounce back”
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS over DENVER BRONCOS
“Melvin Gordon is back!”
CHICAGO BEARS over OAKLAND RAIDERS
“Bears – no QB, no problem”
CLEVELAND BROWNS over SAN FRANCISCO 49ers
“Niners could be the real deal, and they’re at home”
Be sure to check out Jim’s picks on our Instagram page. We’ll be adding a new Instagram story every Wednesday!
You must log in to post a comment.