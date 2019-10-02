



— Huntington Park is California’s “most miserable” city, according to census data compiled by Business Insider, ranking 10th on the list of 1,000 of America’s most miserable cities.

In total, California has 210 entries on the list with the majority of those cities in the southern part of the state.

Rankings were based on factors such as population change, the percentage of people with jobs, median household incomes, median commute times, the number of people living in poverty, and the percentage of people without health insurance.

Overall, Gary, Indiana ranked first, followed by Port Arthur, Texas and Detroit.

Southern California cities in the Top 100:

Huntington Park (10)

Bell Gardens (14)

Lynwood (21)

El Monte (22)

Palmdale (36)

Montebello (40)

Compton (41)

San Bernardino (42)

Hemet (44)

Lancaster (50)

National City (55)

Hesperia (59)

Inglewood (60)

Paramount (61)

La Puente (62)

Victorville (66)

Pomona (83)

Monterey Park (89)

Baldwin Park (93)

