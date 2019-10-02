Comments
SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) – Don’t fret “Mean Girls” fans, Fetch really IS happening.
A new pop-up restaurant is coming to Santa Monica next month on the 15th anniversary of the classic 2004 teen comedy.
The pop-up will open at the former location of Joan’s on Third and feature a three-course meal for $45.
Details are scare, but according to Eater Los Angeles, the menu will include a Just Stab Caesar Salad with pink dressing and Whatever Cheese Fries with pink cheese sauce.
The pop-up will run from Nov. 8 to Nov. 24, Eater Los Angeles reports.
Tickets go on sale Wednesday. For more information, click here.
