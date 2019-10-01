Comments
SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) – Clothing subscription service Rent The Runway has temporarily stopped accepting new members.
SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) – Clothing subscription service Rent The Runway has temporarily stopped accepting new members.
The company said in a statement the move was due to shipping delays, which could last another two weeks.
“The delays, which began Sept. 13, are due to unforeseen issues associated with a significant transformation that we are executing in our fulfillment operation. Our technical team is working to fix these issues as quickly as possible”, the statement read.
They’re giving full refunds and making additional $200 payments to members who didn’t receive clothing in time for a special event.
It’s unclear whether the move will affect store operations at the Santa Monica store and other locations.
You must log in to post a comment.