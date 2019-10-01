LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The countdown is on to meet new identification requirements to fly within the U.S.

The DMV is reminding Californians a REAL ID driver’s license or identification card, or other federally approved document, will be needed to fly domestically and to enter secure federal facilities and military bases starting October 1, 2020.

A REAL ID driver’s license or identification card is the result of a 9/11 Commission recommendation to establish minimum standards for identity verification and security features on driver licenses and identification cards issued in all 50 states.

REAL ID-compliant licenses are marked by a star on the top of the card. In California, REAL IDs are marked by a gold bear and star.

You may not need a REAL ID to fly or enter secure federal buildings if you currently have a valid passport, military ID, Global Entry Card, or other federally approved document. While a passport may allow you to fly within the U.S., the REAL ID does not replace a passport for travel outside of the U.S.

The DMV is encouraging those who do not have an immediate need for a REAL ID to wait until their driver’s license or identification card expires before applying.