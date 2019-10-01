EDMOND, Okla. (CBS Local) — An Oklahoma mom is showing her appreciation for the staff and students of an Edmond school after her daughter with Down syndrome cheered at her first football game.

“This week we experienced the most precious acts of love and inclusion by the Oakdale School staff and students!” Angela Plant Basinger wrote Sunday on Facebook.

Earlier this year, the school’s cheer squad asked Basinger’s daughter, Bryndal, to join the squad, according to Basinger, and then got to cheer “at her very first Oakdale football game” this past week.

“She had a wonderful time and could sense the love and acceptance from her amazing cheer friends,” Basinger wrote. “We are so very blessed to be a part of this incredible school!”

Basinger also thanked Bryndal’s cheer coaches for “teaching their squad more than just cheer. They are teaching important life lessons of how to include people of all abilities.”