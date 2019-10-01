Comments
COLTON (CBSLA) — All employees and customers of a Chase bank were safely evacuated after an attempted robbery Tuesday night in Colton that resulted in a standoff.
The call came in after a silent alarm was activated and called police to the scene.
When police arrived, the suspects inside the bank began firing on police. One officer sustained injuries, but they were said to be non-life threatening.
Police officers surrounded the building where they said two armed suspects remained inside.
This story is developing.
