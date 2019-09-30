



— A second, more wide-ranging phase of the modified straw ban takes effect in Los Angeles this week.

Restaurants in Los Angeles with more than 26 employees began withholding plastic straws from customers unless they are requested in April. On Tuesday, that ordinance will take effect for all sit-down and fast-food restaurants – including small eateries, cafes and hole-in-the-wall counter joints.

The goal of the “plastic straws on request” ordinance is to cut down on single-use plastics in Los Angeles’ restaurants. Critics have questioned the focus on laws that target plastic straws, but city leaders cite environmental reports that suggest Americans throw away 500 million plastic straws each year. Worldwide, plastic straws are on of the top 10 items found in ocean straws.

The Los Angeles ordinance is more restrictive than a state law that bars full-service restaurants from automatically giving out single-use plastic straws because it applies to fast food restaurants and is the latest in a series of moves to by several other cities and organizations to cut down the use of plastic straws.