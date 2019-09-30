



Here is a look at the top local stories for Monday, 9/30 at 8 a.m.

Calif. Governor Signs Bill Allowing College Athletes To Get Paid, As LeBron James Looks On

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed the controversial fair pay-to-play bill which will allow NCAA college athletes to get paid, and he did it in the unlikeliest of settings.

On Second Day Of Fall Racing Meet, Another Horse Euthanized At Santa Anita

On just the second day of Autumn Meet at Santa Anita Park, track officials have confirmed that another horse was euthanized at the park Saturday becoming injured in an accident. 32 horses have died during racing or training at the park since December.

SpaceX’s Elon Musk Wants To Send People To Space As Soon As Next Year

Beam them up – Elon Musk wants to send humans into orbit within just a few months with the unveiling of a new rocket.

Local Weather

Sunny but cool conditions across the Southland Monday. A high of 70 for the beaches and 74 for the valleys.