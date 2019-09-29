



— Thousands of puppies and pooches took over Pasadena Sunday morning — all for a good cause.

It was the 21st annual Wiggle Waggle Walk and as CBS2/KCAL9’s Joy Benedict reports lots of money was raised for the Pasadena Humane Society.

It was only fitting as some of the dogs walking today were rescued by the Humane Society and organizations like it.

Organizers were hoping to raise $225,000 from the event — a 1-3 mile walk around the Rose Bowl.

“Right now, we’re at about $210,” says Jack Hagerman of the Pasadena Humane Society, “so you can still continue to donate.”

The money raised helps support animals in need — including food, shelter and vet care. The Humane Society helps rescue more than 12,000 pets a year.

“We’re here to help raise money and alleviate some of the financial stress that comes with running a shelter,” says pet owner Lillian DeGroof.

“I think it’s more important to get rescues because they really do know that you’ve rescued them and it shows,” says dog owner Dave Andrews.

To spend any amount of time at the walk, you immediately see why dog is considered man’s (and woman’s) best friend.

Says Andrews with a laugh, “At the end of a long day when you come through the front door, there’s no one screaming and yelling at you. He is just happy to see you and it makes all the bad things go away.”

