



Jared Goff and company will face a friend turned formidable foe Sunday: former Rams defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh

“He’s a great player,” quarterback Jared Goff said of Suh, who started every game last year in his sole season with the Rams. “He’s a pro, and he knows what he’s doing. I’m sure he’ll be wanting to get after us, as I expect he would. He’s a friend of mine, and I wish him the best.”

Suh, now with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, knows plenty about the Rams’ offensive line after going against all five linemen in practice last season, so he has given tips to his fellow Bucs.

Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth knows firsthand that Suh will be a handful. “Super powerful, takes care of his body,” Whitworth told The Los Angeles Times. “That’s kind of always been his MO — he overpowers guys a lot and has always kind of been that guy.”

Suh has five tackles, a tackle for loss and a quarterback hit while playing 83 percent of the snaps through the first three weeks of the season.

