LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A new survey says many drivers on the roads have had enough with long commutes.

The survey, released by the carpool app Scoop, says 24% of employees in the L.A. area have left a job because it took too long to get there.

According to the survey, 17% percent of employees nationwide have made the change and more employees admit they’ve considered it.

Nicole Teves-McDowell is part of a growing group to quit or change jobs to spend less time in the car.

“I was in operating and I was a single mom and I got into sales instead,” said Teves-McDowell who now works from home. “I can be home more with my kid and not drive in this crappy traffic we have.”

Teves-McDowell is now saving about 90 minutes a day by not commuting and is “much happier.”

The survey also found that 62% of those polled admitted they wouldn’t apply for a job because of the projected commute time.

“I wouldn’t apply for something more than 15 miles away. It isn’t worth it,” said commuter Kemi Gbadamosi.

The survey also discussed ways employers can entice their employees to spend more time in their car to get to work.

On the other hand, employees said they wanted a designated place to park and the option to work from home one or two days a week.