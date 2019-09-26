



– Atlanta Hawks star Allen Crabbe is expected to appear in court Thursday for a drunken driving arrest which took place in West Hollywood back in June.

On June 26, Crabbe was pulled over by a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy and arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Earlier this month, the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office officially charged the 27-year-old Crabbe with one misdemeanor count each of driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and driving with .08% blood alcohol content or higher.

Crabbe is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday. He faces a maximum sentence of 6 months in jail if convicted.

Crabbe, an L.A.-native, played his college basketball at the University of California, Berkeley and was selected in the second round of the 2013 NBA Draft. He started his career with the Portland Trail Blazers and then played for the Brooklyn Nets, who shipped him to the Hawks this summer.

NBA training camp begins Oct. 1 for the upcoming season. It’s unclear if the arrest will affect Crabbe’s ability to report to camp.