POMONA (CBSLA) — A report of shots fired early Wednesday turned into a standoff in Pomona.
The sound of gunfire was reported at about 11:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Gilbert Street, near Fairplex Drive.
Police officers have gotten some family members to come out of the home voluntarily, but two remain inside. It’s not clear whether one of the people involved is working with the shooter or is a victim.
Police did not say whether anyone was believed to be injured.
The street was blocked off as a precaution.
